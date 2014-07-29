PRESS DIGEST-Hong Kong - July 29

HONG KONG, July 29 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- The head of Hong Kong's de facto central bank has rejected calls from some lawmakers to use part of the city's HK$3 trillion Exchange Fund to pay for infrastructure projects or for social welfare. Norman Chan Tak-lam, the chief executive of the Monetary Authority, said the fund needs every penny to cope with unexpected financial crises. (bit.ly/1uBAoev)

-- One in five diabetics in Hong Kong is under the age of 40 and the number is expected to double by 2030. A Chinese University of Hong Kong study has found that diabetes is being diagnosed in Hongkongers at a younger age, with the median age now 50, down from 57 in 1990. The youngest person with diabetes in the study was just 3 years old. (bit.ly/1k4Pgxr)

-- The five leading business chambers in Hong Kong formed a united front to oppose Occupy Central, warning that the pro-democracy civil disobedience movement might damage the city's economy like that caused by the political protests in Thailand. (bit.ly/1l8uo3D)

THE STANDARD

-- Singapore is expected to return to Hong Kong an 11-year-old boy who was found wandering along Marina Promenade in the city state last week after he was allegedly dumped by his father. The father has been questioned by Hong Kong police and is out on bail. (bit.ly/1zomo6Z)

-- Chun Wo Development will explore overseas business through joint ventures and may introduce strategic shareholders, Chairman Dominic Pang Yat-ting said. (bit.ly/1zon24o)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Investment fund Pacific Alliance Asia Opportunity Fund plans to sell 250 million shares, or 3.3 percent of the issued share capital, of China South City Holdings Ltd raising up to HK$1.025 billion ($132.3 million), according to a share-sale document.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- The retail portion of the initial public offering of China's pork company WH Group Ltd is seen eight times oversubscribed in Hong Kong, according to market sources.

APPLE DAILY

-- Some 77 percent of 1,249 Hong Kong people interviewed in the past two days said they will not visit McDonald's restaurants in the city in the short term after the latest food scandal, according to a survey conducted by Apple Daily.

($1 = 7.7499 Hong Kong Dollars)