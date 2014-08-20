PRESS DIGEST-Hong Kong - Aug 20

HONG KONG Aug 20 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- A criminal lawyer more vocal about trade than politics
has replaced the embattled Ambrose Lam San-keung as president of
the Law Society. The council of the society on Tuesday elected
Stephen Hung Wan-shun, who has served as vice-president, to the
top post shortly after Lam tendered his resignation. (bit.ly/1AwrONF)
-- China Mobile Games and Entertainment Group, the
mainland's largest publisher of mobile games, is on track to
pre-install its gaming application in more than 80 million
smartphones this year and launch its own original game every
month from September, following a strategic corporate
restructuring, according to its chief executive Ken Xiao Jian.
(bit.ly/1pJeNNn)
-- Mainland developers listed in Hong Kong have been given a
rare chance to grow their market share by acquiring weaker
rivals rather than organic expansion, taking advantage of the
sector's low price-earnings ratios amid an industry downturn,
deal advisers said. (bit.ly/1BzYAiu)
THE STANDARD
-- Hong Kong could use a breast cancer drug to treat Ebola
patients as health authorities cannot get hold of the
experimental ZMapp drug from a US pharmaceutical company, the
Centre for Health Protection said. (bit.ly/1yXLurk)
-- Constitutional reform must move forward, according to
Asia's richest man. Li Ka-shing, also Cheung Kong
chairman, said there are many different opinions, demands and
fears concerning constitutional reform but they should not stop
Hong Kong from progressing. (bit.ly/1oPmcvd)
-- Emperor International executive director Donald
Cheung Ping-keung said rental costs of retail stores in prime
districts, especially those serving mainland travellers, are
likely to fall in 2015 and 2016. (bit.ly/1lgkYIX)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Macau gaming and hotel operator Galaxy Entertainment
Group Ltd expects to see double digit growth in
earnings from its gaming business in 2014, according to deputy
chairman Francis Lui.
