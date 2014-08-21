PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Aug 21

HONG KONG Aug 21 These are some of the leading
stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Every Hongkonger over 65 would get a pension of HK$3,000
($387) a month without a means test under a scheme put forwarded
on Wednesday. A long-awaited government-commissioned study said
the pension should be funded partly by contributions ranging
from 1 to 2.5 percent of employees' salaries, paid by both
employers and workers. (bit.ly/1tiYnfT)
-- Officials in charge of China's state-owned enterprises,
particularly those in finance and banking, face pay cuts of up
to 50 percent and new job descriptions under a reform plan
approved by President Xi Jinping, according to sources. (bit.ly/1tniZCJ)
-- The mainland's securities regulator has given 11
companies the go-ahead to launch their initial public offerings
on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges, a move expected to
drag down the market because of strong investor interest in
newly listed shares. (bit.ly/YBEllu)
THE STANDARD
-- U.S. economist Arthur Laffer says Hong Kong has the best
tax system in the world, and the government is not responsible
for solving the rich and poor gap, while subsidies for the poor
"have to be very careful." (bit.ly/1tj0PD7)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Asia Standard International Group Ltd Chairman
Clement Fung, through his family-controlled Treasure Mega Ltd,
won a bid for a residential site in New Territories' Tuen Mun
for HK$156 million ($20 million), while CSI Properties
won another piece of land in the same district for HK$427
million.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- Handbags and fashion accessories retailer Milan Station
Holdings Ltd's first-half net loss widened to HK$19.3
million ($2.5 million) from a loss of HK$10.3 million in the
year-ago period, with revenue up 0.2 percent at HK$329 million.
-- Hotel operator The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels Ltd
posted a 73 percent rise in first-half underlying
profit at HK$283 million ($36.5 million).
For Chinese newspapers, see...............
(1 US dollar = 7.7506 Hong Kong dollar)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)