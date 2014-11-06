PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Nov 6

HONG KONG Nov 6 These are some of the leading
stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge project will cost
taxpayers at least HK$3.3 billion ($425.7 million) more than its
HK$83 billion budget, according to an estimate, which
construction experts called conservative. (bit.ly/1qqn9GK)
-- A generation gap and different expectations about how the
occupation campaign should evolve have pulled student leaders
and Occupy Central organisers apart. It has left students, the
only group now leading the civil disobedience movement,
unwilling to compromise. (bit.ly/1EjMsTg)
-- Xiaomi, the world's third-largest smartphone
supplier after Apple and Samsung, is aiming
for an initial public offering as early as next year, said two
people close to the company. The four-year-old company, which is
valued at $50 billion, has yet to decide when and where to
launch the initial public offering, sources said. (bit.ly/1tJLHQ4)
THE STANDARD
-- New People's Party chairwoman Regina Ip Lau Suk-yee has
suggested that Hong Kong Federation of Students' representatives
be given seats on the Nominating Committee for the chief
executive election. Ip said the 1,200-strong committee, which
will vet candidates for the 2017 chief executive election,
should include representatives of young people and women.(bit.ly/10WHltZ)
-- The last Pak Shek Kok seaview residential site was
acquired by mid-sized developer Billion Group at HK$2.54
billion($327.66 million), higher than market estimates. The
local developer outbid 14 developers including giants such as
Cheung Kong Holdings and Sino Land. (bit.ly/10pdSrt)
-- Most users of social media platforms do not want
companies to collect data on their purchasing habits by trawling
through their "likes" and postings, according to a survey by the
Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. According to the
survey, 66 percent prefer companies to inform them in advance
before collecting their buying records. (bit.ly/1wyuiuJ)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Beijing officials are positive on the launch of
Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect as soon as possible, and the
link is awaiting the right moment to start, according to Hong
Kong's Financial Secretary John Tsang Chun-wah.
-- Chow Tai Fook Enterprises, controlled by tycoon Cheng
Yu-tung, bought 496 million shares of Greenheart GP at
US $0.09 each for US $44.65 million, raising its stake in the
log and timber firm to 62.82 percent, according to a disclosure
to the Hong Kong bourse.
