PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Feb 2

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Alibaba Group announced it would set up a HK$1
billion ($129 million) fund to support young Hong Kong
entrepreneurs to start and grow their businesses on its
platforms and eventually bringing their products to the mainland
market. (bit.ly/1z3zh85)
-- Highly geared Shui On Land plans to accelerate
the sale of up to 57 billion yuan ($9.12 billion) of assets to
boost cash flow amid more challenging fundraising options for
the industry. Chairman Vincent Lo Hong-sui said the firm aimed
to sell its assets with low returns to cut debt and generate
cash to fund expansion. (bit.ly/1wTv5Cu)
THE STANDARD
-- Hong Kong's Democratic Party lawmaker Albert Ho Chun-yan
plans to step down from his super legislator seat to trigger a
de facto referendum on political reform as early as next month.
Ho said he plans to resign in March or April and he expects the
by-election to be held in August. (bit.ly/1KiTHvO)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Health and nutritional supplements maker Real
Nutriceutical Group Ltd said it planned to seek a
separate listing of certain beverage business on the Stock
exchange and it has engaged a sponsor and other professional
parties to consider the possibility of the proposed spin-off.
-- BBI Life Sciences Corp warned that its net
profit for 2014 was expected to fall 12 to 16 percent
year-on-year after taking into account non-recurring gain and
expense.
($1 = 7.7526 Hong Kong dollars)
($1 = 6.2495 Chinese yuan renminbi)
