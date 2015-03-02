PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - March 2

HONG KONG, March 2 These are some of the leading
stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- At least 16 People's Liberation Army major generals have
been taken away for investigation in relation to graft cases
involving their former superiors, according to sources close to
the military. Two independent sources close to the PLA said most
of the officers were either secretaries or relatives of former
military commanders or senior officers. (bit.ly/1vPY540)
-- A 61-year-old man has become the first person in Hong
Kong to die of H7N9 bird flu this season, after contracting the
virus during a visit to the mainland. It came as three more
adults died from H3N2 influenza on Sunday, taking the total
deaths from flu this year to 307, higher than that from the Sars
outbreak in 2003, which claimed 299 lives in Hong Kong. (bit.ly/1AWzMR5)
-- The boost to Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing's
turnover from the Shanghai stock connect scheme in recent months
has brokers expecting good profit growth figures when the local
bourse announces its results on Thursday. Credit Suisse expects
HKEx to report HK$5.08 billion ($655.15 million) net profit for
last year, up 12 percent from 2013. (bit.ly/18Cwx8g)
THE STANDARD
-- More than 60 percent of Hongkongers feel the Legislative
Council should pass the government's political reform package
while 30 percent disagree, according to the pro-establishment
Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong
Kong. It said the survey was conducted on its behalf by the Hong
Kong Public Opinion Research Centre. (bit.ly/1M2xmoS)
-- Hong Kong Financial Secretary John Tsang Chun-wah set up
his Facebook account last month to better communicate his eighth
budget to Hongkongers. Writing in his blog, Tsang said it is the
first time he is using Facebook to communicate with the public
and some have even mocked him for being "out" late on social
media. (bit.ly/1Dsifi8)
-- Several online lottery sales platforms in the mainland
have been closed, reflecting Beijing's determination to clean up
the industry. Alibaba said it has suspended sales of
lotteries on Taobao Lottery platform in response to an order
from the Ministry of Civil Affairs, while Tencent
confirmed that all lottery business on its QQ and PC platform
has been suspended. (bit.ly/1E7SDwu)
MING PAO DAILY
-- The number of public phone booths in Hong Kong fell to
1,630 from 1,920 in the year 2000, amid advances in mobile
telecommunications technology and the popularity of smartphones,
according to data from the city's Office of the Communications
Authority.
($1 = 7.7539 Hong Kong dollars)
