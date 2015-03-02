PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - March 2

HONG KONG, March 2 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- At least 16 People's Liberation Army major generals have been taken away for investigation in relation to graft cases involving their former superiors, according to sources close to the military. Two independent sources close to the PLA said most of the officers were either secretaries or relatives of former military commanders or senior officers. (bit.ly/1vPY540)

-- A 61-year-old man has become the first person in Hong Kong to die of H7N9 bird flu this season, after contracting the virus during a visit to the mainland. It came as three more adults died from H3N2 influenza on Sunday, taking the total deaths from flu this year to 307, higher than that from the Sars outbreak in 2003, which claimed 299 lives in Hong Kong. (bit.ly/1AWzMR5)

-- The boost to Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing's turnover from the Shanghai stock connect scheme in recent months has brokers expecting good profit growth figures when the local bourse announces its results on Thursday. Credit Suisse expects HKEx to report HK$5.08 billion ($655.15 million) net profit for last year, up 12 percent from 2013. (bit.ly/18Cwx8g)

THE STANDARD

-- More than 60 percent of Hongkongers feel the Legislative Council should pass the government's political reform package while 30 percent disagree, according to the pro-establishment Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong. It said the survey was conducted on its behalf by the Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Centre. (bit.ly/1M2xmoS)

-- Hong Kong Financial Secretary John Tsang Chun-wah set up his Facebook account last month to better communicate his eighth budget to Hongkongers. Writing in his blog, Tsang said it is the first time he is using Facebook to communicate with the public and some have even mocked him for being "out" late on social media. (bit.ly/1Dsifi8)

-- Several online lottery sales platforms in the mainland have been closed, reflecting Beijing's determination to clean up the industry. Alibaba said it has suspended sales of lotteries on Taobao Lottery platform in response to an order from the Ministry of Civil Affairs, while Tencent confirmed that all lottery business on its QQ and PC platform has been suspended. (bit.ly/1E7SDwu)

MING PAO DAILY

-- The number of public phone booths in Hong Kong fell to 1,630 from 1,920 in the year 2000, amid advances in mobile telecommunications technology and the popularity of smartphones, according to data from the city's Office of the Communications Authority.

For Chinese newspapers, see...............

($1 = 7.7539 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Sunil Nair)