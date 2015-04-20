PRESS DIGEST-Hong Kong - April 20

HONG KONG, April 20 Following are some of the
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
- Chek Lap Kok airport could use a new method to space out
aircraft landings to cut delays and allow additional flight
movements, said National Air Traffic Services, a UK-based
consultant that carried out an analysis of Hong Kong's airspace
and runway capacity in 2008. (bit.ly/1GaEYG7)
THE STANDARD
- Support for lawmakers to pass the political reform package
that adheres to Beijing's August 31 decision has been steadily
rising, according to a survey by pro-establishment group New
Territories Association of Societies. Around 55 percent
initially supported the package before the number rose to 58
percent and then 61 percent. (bit.ly/1yIJOaR)
- Australian undergraduates under the country's New Colombo
Plan have named Hong Kong as one of the more popular
destinations for studies, an education-sector lawmaker Ip
Kin-yuen said. Ip said Canberra was interested in further
discussions with local universities about expanding the number
of students who could study in Hong Kong. (bit.ly/1JkCp1C)
- Most Hong Kong people are in bed before 1 am and awake by
8 am. But many may not sleep for as long or as well as doctors
recommend. Hong Kong ranked 17th in the global survey about
sleep quality on a list compiled by smartphone app Sleep Cycle.
Slovakians enjoy the best quality sleep, mainlanders the next
and Hungarians the third-best. (bit.ly/1DBpqHI)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
- U.S.-listed suitcase maker Tumi Holdings, a major
rival of Samsonite, sees Hong Kong, which is a hot
spot for tourists around the region, as an important city for
the brand to further expand into other Asian markets, according
to Asia Pacific chief Fernando Ciccarelli. The company now
operates 380 points of sale in 15 countries in the region.
