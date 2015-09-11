PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Sept 11

HONG KONG, Sept 11 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
- Cathay Pacific will begin direct flights to
Madrid from next summer in what analysts say is the airline
throwing down the gauntlet to Middle Eastern carriers in
competition for routes between Spain and Asia. Cathay Pacific
chief executive Ivan Chu said network expansion is its core
strategy, and it is committed to expanding its presence in
Europe. (bit.ly/1gdb3Sl)
- The new Apple iPhone will give Hong Kong's
battered retail sector a shot in the arm, experts say, as the
price difference between Hong Kong and the mainland will help
stimulate demand from across the border. ANZ senior economist
Raymond Yeung said sales of the phone will give an obvious
short-term boost to retail sales and help top-line retail sales
in September and October. (bit.ly/1KHLGq1)
- Sun Hung Kai Properties will triple annual flat
completions to more than 3 million sq ft over the next three
years amid an economic slowdown that is starting to weigh on
buying demand. Deputy managing director Mike Wong said it should
be its largest number of flat completions since 1997.
THE STANDARD
- ATV is preparing a new free-to-air TV application after a
mainland white knight said it is ready to invest HK$10 billion
($1.29 billion) in the broadcaster. ATV executive director Ip
Ka-po said China Culture Media International, a unit of
Qingdao-based Sino Group, bought 41.66 percent of ATV shares
from majority shareholder Wong Ben-koon. (bit.ly/1O4xDvh)
- The recent surge in local home prices could ease due to
the prevailing bleak economic outlook. But for the time being,
demand remains robust, especially for small flats, analysts
said. Kowloon Development is setting the price for the
next batch of units at Upper East, a mega residential scheme in
Hunghom, 5 percent higher than the previous batch. (bit.ly/1UKlRoK)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
- CLSA has recommended reducing the weighting of retail
stocks because Hong Kong has lost its advantage as a shopping
paradise amid local currency strength while tourists choose to
visit Japan and Korea. It picked "Louis Vuitton Speedy 30"
handbag as an example saying the retail price in Hong Kong is 40
percent higher than in France and the U.S., and is 20 percent
higher than in Japan and Korea.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
- Snack and beverages chain operator CEC International
Holdings Ltd has teamed up with China's largest
privately owned logistic group, SF Express, to sell snacks and
beverages in 12 of the logistic group's parcel collection
stations in Hong Kong, according to CEC chairman Lam Wai-chun.
