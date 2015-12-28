PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 28

Dec 28 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Hollywood is on track to set a domestic box office record
for 2015, largely with the help of sequels like the latest "Star
Wars" and "Jurassic Park" films. (nyti.ms/1OnT6Kz)
- As the Federal Aviation Administration begins to assert
its authority to regulate drones, local lawmakers contend the
agency's efforts do not go far enough in protecting privacy and
public safety. (nyti.ms/1YLuMZ7)
- Mauricio Macri clinched Argentina's presidency last month
by tapping into voters' fatigue with a leftist political
movement that had governed for more than 12 years. But now, just
three weeks into his four-year term, Macri's sweeping economic
changes are roiling Argentina, accentuating the divide he wanted
to bridge and leading some Argentines to doubt whether he will
be a change for the better. (nyti.ms/1R2RsDc)
- China's legislature approved an antiterrorism law on
Sunday after months of international controversy, including
criticism from human rights groups, business lobbies and U.S.
President Obama. (nyti.ms/1QVHnto)
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)