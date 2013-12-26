PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 26

Dec 26 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* While other types of health care costs might be declining,
the cost of emergency room care for the mentally ill shows no
sign of ebbing. ()
* Banks that comply with Islamic law are making inroads into
the global banking scene and Western businesses are working to
meet the expectations of those banks. The banks can not find
enough acceptable places to park their money, many industry
insiders say, so investment bankers are scurrying to assemble
deals. ()
* Wind power developers are signing deals, ordering
equipment and lurching ahead with construction starts to qualify
for a tax credit that is worth 2.3 cents a kilowatt-hour for the
first 10 years of production. This month, giant turbine-makers
like Vestas Wind Systems Ltd and Siemens AG
have announced major new orders, including a deal worth more
than $1 billion with MidAmerican Energy Holdings, an
Iowa-based utility majority-owned by Warren Buffett's Berkshire
Hathaway Inc. ()
* Some customers were left without Christmas gifts as United
Parcel Service Inc failed to meet delivery deadlines in
the face of bad weather and an unexpectedly large surge in
demand. ()
* Mike Lazaridis, a founder and former executive at
BlackBerry Ltd , took advantage of a rare rise
in its share price to cut his stake in the company. ()
* The American Bankers Association, an industry trade group,
filed a motion in federal court on Tuesday in Washington seeking
to quickly suspend one part of the Volcker Rule, which was
officially completed two weeks ago. ()