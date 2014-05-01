PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 1

May 1 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* With the Republican-led filibuster of a Senate proposal
to raise the federal minimum wage to $10.10 on Wednesday,
Democrats moved swiftly to frame the vote as an example of the
gulf that exists between the two parties on matters of economic
fairness and upward mobility. (r.reuters.com/xad98v)
* Facebook Inc announced on Wednesday that when its
1.3 billion users log in to other websites or mobile apps
through their Facebook identities, they will be able to limit
what they reveal to the site or app to just their email
addresses and public profile information, like name and gender.
(r.reuters.com/wad98v)
* A federal regulator confirmed on Wednesday that the
country's biggest banks committed widespread errors in dealing
with homeowners who faced foreclosures at the height of the
mortgage crisis, but the findings are unlikely to put to rest
questions from lawmakers and others about the extent of the
problems. (r.reuters.com/zad98v)
* The Federal Reserve continued to retreat from its stimulus
campaign on Wednesday, saying it was looking past the economic
slowdown during an unusually cold winter because growth already
was rebounding. (r.reuters.com/bed98v)
* The utility operator Exelon Corp agreed on
Wednesday to buy Pepco Holdings Inc for $6.8 billion in
a bid to strengthen its operations on the East Coast. Under the
terms of the deal, Exelon will pay $27.25 a share in cash,
nearly 20 percent above Pepco's closing share price on Tuesday.
(r.reuters.com/ced98v)
* The Federal Communications Commission's chairman delivered
a tough message to cable and broadband executives Wednesday,
saying a lack of competition in their industry has hurt
consumers. The chairman, Tom Wheeler, said that the FCC intended
to address the problem by writing tough new rules to enforce
so-called net neutrality, preventing big broadband and cable
companies from blocking access to innovative new technologies
and start-ups that might emerge as competitors. (r.reuters.com/jed98v)
(Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Richard Pullin)