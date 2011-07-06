PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - July 6

July 6 The following were the top stories in The New York Times business pages on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Intense demand for lawyers with large, established books of business has led corporate law firms to recruit them more aggressively and offer record pay packages.

* Moody's Investors Service cut Portugal's debt rating to junk status on Tuesday, ratcheting up the pressure on euro zone governments to work out a lasting solution to their financial woes.

* Will Europe come up with the money that Greece so desperately needs? Wonders the new Greek finance minister, Mr. Venizelos, the man in charge of steering a nearly bankrupt economy back on track -- and, perhaps, preventing another global financial crisis.

* Google's new social networking site hasn't been active for long, but the founder of Facebook, Mr. Zuckerberg, has already signed up -- and as of Tuesday evening, had nearly 35,000 people following his updates on the service, more than anyone else in a broad survey of Google+ profiles by Social Statistics, an outside service.

* The European Commission will propose for the first time a limit on the fees that consumers pay to surf the Internet while traveling in the European Union. Over the next three years, this fee may be cut by as much as 78 percent.

* As retail businesses try to locate near the 1 World Trade Center building, average asking rents in the area have risen by 36 percent since the spring of 2010. (Compiled by Aditi Sharma; Bangalore Equities Newsdesk +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)