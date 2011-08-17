PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - Aug 17

Aug 17 The following were the top stories on The New York Times business pages on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Europe's sovereign debt crisis threatened to spill over into the broader economy after official figures released Tuesday showed that growth in the euro zone fell to its lowest rate in two years.

* Recent blockbuster patent deals are fed largely by legal considerations, not economic ones, analysts say.

* Fitch Ratings on Tuesday confirmed America's top-notch credit rating and, in blatant disagreement with its rival Standard & Poor's, gave a vote of confidence to Washington's deficit-reduction efforts.

* Analysts said that chains were keeping inventories lean, using marketing dollars strategically and quickly marking down slow-moving items.

Some retailers turning a solid profit are doing so despite sluggish sales, including Wal-Mart , which said on Tuesday that same-store sales in the United States had declined for the ninth consecutive quarter.

* Amazon.com Inc moved aggressively to fulfill its new ambition to publish books as well as sell them, announcing that it had signed Timothy Ferriss, the popular self-help guru.

* Dell Inc's sales flattened in its latest quarter as government spending declined and the company pared low-margin sales, but its net income rose 63 percent.