PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - Aug 18

Aug 18 The following were the top stories on The New York Times business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The Justice Department is investigating whether Standard & Poor's rated mortgage securities improperly leading up to the financial crisis.

* Opponents of Dodd-Frank are looking to pursue legal battles after a federal court struck down an S.E.C. rule that would have made it easier for shareholders to nominate company directors.

* A lawyer at the Securities and Exchange Commission said that thousands of documents involving inquiries into Bernard Madoff and other matters were destroyed.

* As it has for decades, Warburg Pincus LLC plans continue investing out of one global fund and keeping itself off the stock market.

* AOL's chief executive, Tim Armstrong, is confident that his company can regain some of its former glory.

* Abercrombie & Fitch Co has offered to pay the cast members of the trashy-and-proud MTV reality show "Jersey Shore" never to wear its clothes on air.

* SABMiller , one of the world's largest brewers, said on Wednesday that it would take its $10 billion bid for rival Foster's Group directly to shareholders, two months after the board of the Australian beer maker rebuffed an initial offer.

* The Food and Drug Administration approved an expensive new melanoma drug much faster than expected, giving a boost not only to that drug but also to other experimental products that may offer gene-based personalized medicine.

* A federal appeals court on Wednesday vacated a multimillion-dollar settlement between freelance writers and some of the country's largest publishers, saying the deal undercompensated most of the writers involved.

(Compiled by Suzannah Benjamin; Bangalore Equities Newsdesk +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

