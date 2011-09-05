PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - Sept 5

Sept 5 The following were the top stories in The
New York Times business pages on Monday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* To avoid paying tens of millions of dollars, Amazon.com
Inc is seeking a voter referendum on whether online
retailers should pay sales taxes.
* The United States Postal Service is so low on cash that it
will not be able to make a $5.5 billion payment due this month
and may have to shut down entirely this winter unless Congress
takes emergency action to stabilize its finances.
* If the Justice Department succeeds in blocking the $39
billion merger of AT&T Inc and T-Mobile, the deepest
sighs of relief may well come from the executives at Sprint
Nextel , the country's third-largest wireless carrier.
* Samsung Electronics Co will not showcase the
Galaxy Tab 7.7, its latest tablet computer, at one of the
largest electronics shows after Apple Inc won a second
injunction blocking sales of the computer in Germany.
* A succession of government officials at a weekend
conference called for China's automakers to shift their focus
from making more cars and toward producing more fuel-efficient
and more advanced models, including gasoline-electric hybrids
and all-electric cars.
* From the first weekend in May to Labor Day, a period that
typically accounts for 40 percent of the film industry's annual
ticket sales, domestic box-office revenue is projected to total
$4.38 billion, an increase from last year of less than 1
percent, according to Hollywood.com, which compiles box-office
data.
* When Michael Arrington, the editor of the popular Website
TechCrunch, told his bosses at AOL Inc that he was
forming a venture capital company to finance some of the
technology start-ups that his site wrote about, they invested
about $10 million in his fund.
