PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - Sept 6

* In recent months, many perfectly healthy businesses across
the country have expired, according to Google Places, and fixing
the error has often been difficult.
* Jean-Claude Trichet, Mario Draghi and others gave warnings
at a forum that focused on the world economy three years after
the collapse of Lehman.
* Emirates, which provides mostly long-haul flights, is one
of a half dozen airlines that cultivates an elegant image for
its cabin crew.
* Two advisory panels of the Food and Drug Administration
will consider on Friday whether to recommend requiring women who
use popular bone drugs like Fosamax to take "drug holidays"
because of rising concerns about rare side effects with
long-term use, according to people involved in the review.
* DoubleLine Capital, the money management firm started by
Jeffrey E. Gundlach after he was fired from Trust Company of the
West, took in more than $1 billion in August alone.
* Netflix Inc introduced its movie and TV streaming
service in Brazil on Monday as part of a push into Latin
America.
* Corporate America and Wall Street are engaging in a form
of horse trading - tax cuts for jobs. There is one small
problem: temporary tax cuts rarely result in new jobs and always
result in less tax revenue.
* Airlines in the United States lost $55 billion and shed
160,000 jobs during the 10 years after Sept. 11. But they have
worked through the economic tumult.
* Once there were five or six joint MD/MBA programs at the
nation's universities, but now there are 65 as more doctors
realize health care is a business.
* Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) said on Monday that it would
evaluate options for T-Mobile USA to help support a $39 billion
sale of the business to AT&T , a deal that is being
contested by the Justice Department.
