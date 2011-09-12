版本:
PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - Sept 12

Sept 12 The following were the top stories in The New York Times business pages on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Fresh doubts about the health of French banks, which hold billions of euros' worth of Greek bonds, have investors bracing for more market turmoil this week.

* Brian Moynihan, chief of Bank of America , must offer a bold plan or face the ire of already frustrated investors.

* While traditionalists may see a risk to his reputation, Anderson Cooper's daytime talk show is his effort as one of the great hopes to inherit the audience Oprah Winfrey left behind.

* Sony Pictures is betting that its dramas for adults will score well with critics at the Toronto Film Festival, often an accurate indicator of Golden Globe or Oscar winners.

* Institutional Shareholder Services said Transatlantic Holdings could get more money from two other bidders than from its current suitor, Allied World Assurance .

* Carol Bartz, who was fired as chief executive of Yahoo last week, has resigned from the company's board.

