PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - Sept 13

* Concern about French banks' ability to handle a Greek default caused shares to slide and raised the possibility that the government would need to intervene.

* The head of the International Monetary Fund tried to play down the amount of banks' undercapitalization in an internal document.

* Angela Merkel faces far-reaching decisions about how to deal definitively with the debt crisis in Europe and whether to allow Greece to default.

* Yahoo's advertising edge may make it a worthwhile acquisition for the social media giant.

* Airlines say they want to provide as much transparency as possible for their fees, but there is no standard for classifying and selling their for-fee services.

* AOL and Michael Arrington, the TechCrunch blogger, have parted over journalistic conflict of interest claims over CrunchFund, his venture capital company.

* The Department of Agriculture will include six additional strains of E. coli bacteria in new rules for banning ground beef sales.

* Microsoft is hoping that efforts to make its new operating system more friendly for developers will work to its advantage.

* Bank of America relied on a team of consultants to come up with plans to eliminate 30,000 jobs and cut annual costs by $5 billion.

* Three major authors' groups filed a lawsuit against HathiTrust, arguing that digitizing millions of books violated copyrights.