PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - Sept 16

Sept 16
* By closing or nationalizing dozens of the producers of
rare earth metals, which are used in energy-efficient bulbs,
China is crimping the global supply.
* The $2 billion trading loss that has rocked the Swiss
banking giant UBS has also cast a spotlight on a
relatively unknown but increasingly profitable corner of Wall
Street - Delta One desks.
* A British registry found that all-metal artificial hips
failed at a significantly higher rate than those made from other
materials.
* Research In Motion Ltd blamed sagging
sales of its aging line of smartphones for much of its
discouraging financial news.
* Jim Steyer has joined with his brother to build the Center
for the Next Generation, a nonprofit group formed to participate
in major public policy debates.
* A new book claims that President Obama's response to the
economic crisis was hampered by a White House staff that dragged
its feet and was plagued by internal rivalries.
* Yahoo , which is weighing a sale of its business,
has attracted the attention of several buyout shops, including
the private equity firm Silver Lake.
* Aiming to catch up with fast-churning technology, the
Federal Trade Commission proposed long-awaited changes to
regulations covering online privacy for children.
* The United Automobile Workers union turned its full
attention to General Motors on Thursday to reach a new
national labor agreement after postponing talks at Chrysler.