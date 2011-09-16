PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - Sept 16

Sept 16 The following were the top stories in The New York Times business pages on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* By closing or nationalizing dozens of the producers of rare earth metals, which are used in energy-efficient bulbs, China is crimping the global supply.

* The $2 billion trading loss that has rocked the Swiss banking giant UBS has also cast a spotlight on a relatively unknown but increasingly profitable corner of Wall Street - Delta One desks.

* A British registry found that all-metal artificial hips failed at a significantly higher rate than those made from other materials.

* Research In Motion Ltd blamed sagging sales of its aging line of smartphones for much of its discouraging financial news.

* Jim Steyer has joined with his brother to build the Center for the Next Generation, a nonprofit group formed to participate in major public policy debates.

* A new book claims that President Obama's response to the economic crisis was hampered by a White House staff that dragged its feet and was plagued by internal rivalries.

* Yahoo , which is weighing a sale of its business, has attracted the attention of several buyout shops, including the private equity firm Silver Lake.

* Aiming to catch up with fast-churning technology, the Federal Trade Commission proposed long-awaited changes to regulations covering online privacy for children.

* The United Automobile Workers union turned its full attention to General Motors on Thursday to reach a new national labor agreement after postponing talks at Chrysler.