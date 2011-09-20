PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - Sept 20

Sept 20 The following were the top stories on
The New York Times business pages on Tuesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Economists are beginning to wonder whether a default or a
more radical debt restructuring might be no worse for Greece
than the miserable path it is currently on.
* Businesses are planning to use a new tax arrangement to
provide financing for energy efficiency upgrades with no upfront
cost.
* Aetna , Humana , Kaiser Permanente and the
UnitedHealth Group will supply information about
patients' claims to a nonprofit group.
* UBS scandal is a reminder about why Dodd-Frank
came to be: The case cast a spotlight on banks' risk-taking
activities and evoked memories of the financial crisis at a time
when new regulations are anticipated.
* Latest move gets Netflix more wrath: The
company's decision to split into two businesses has customers
complaining that it is treating them badly.
* In Galleon case, prison term is seen as test: How a judge
rules on Raj Rajaratnam's punishment is being seen in legal
circles as a litmus test of whether the crime of insider trading
justifies a long prison term.
* President Obama insisted that any long-term debt-reduction
plan must not shave future Medicare benefits without also
raising taxes on the wealthiest taxpayers and corporations.
* British takeover rules may mean quicker pace but fewer
bids: In stark contrast to the United States, Britain prohibits
termination fees and other deal protection devices.
* Airbus raises its forecast for demand: The European plane
maker cited expectations of increasing wealth in Asia and growth
in low-cost airlines in the United States and Europe.
* Tyco to split itself in 3, hoping for more value:
For the second time this decade, the once-sprawling empire will
break itself up, transforming its ADT home alarm unit, its flow
control group and its fire and security unit into three publicly
traded businesses.
* In a continuation of the demonstrations that began on
Saturday, nearly 200 protesters marched along Wall Street and
other parts of the financial district Monday morning,
brandishing American flags and signs denouncing the economic
system. At least six of them were arrested.
* Ray Bartoszek, the wealthy former oil trader who spent his
entire life rooting for the Mets, had a chance this spring to
buy a large minority share of the team. He came close to doing
so, but the Mets instead chose to team up with David Einhorn,
the hedge fund manager whose $200 million deal with the Mets
eventually collapsed amid accusations that the team changed the
terms of the arrangement at the last moment.
* A federal appeals court on Monday vacated an order by a
New York judge that barred an $18 billion judgment in Ecuador
against Chevron related to contamination in the Amazon.
* The family of Milly Dowler, the teenage murder victim
whose voice mail messages were illegally intercepted by The News
of the World, has been offered a multimillion-dollar settlement
by the tabloid's parent company, a person with knowledge of the
negotiations said Monday.
* Global energy demand will increase 53 percent from 2008
through 2035, with China and India accounting for half of the
growth, the United States Department of Energy said on Monday.
* The home builder Lennar forecast a strong fourth
quarter on Monday, suggesting the housing market was finally
showing signs of coming out of a long slump.
(Compiled by Anirban Sen; Bangalore Equities Newsdesk +91 80
4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)