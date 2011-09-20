PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - Sept 20

Sept 20 The following were the top stories on The New York Times business pages on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Economists are beginning to wonder whether a default or a more radical debt restructuring might be no worse for Greece than the miserable path it is currently on.

* Businesses are planning to use a new tax arrangement to provide financing for energy efficiency upgrades with no upfront cost.

* Aetna , Humana , Kaiser Permanente and the UnitedHealth Group will supply information about patients' claims to a nonprofit group.

* UBS scandal is a reminder about why Dodd-Frank came to be: The case cast a spotlight on banks' risk-taking activities and evoked memories of the financial crisis at a time when new regulations are anticipated.

* Latest move gets Netflix more wrath: The company's decision to split into two businesses has customers complaining that it is treating them badly.

* In Galleon case, prison term is seen as test: How a judge rules on Raj Rajaratnam's punishment is being seen in legal circles as a litmus test of whether the crime of insider trading justifies a long prison term.

* President Obama insisted that any long-term debt-reduction plan must not shave future Medicare benefits without also raising taxes on the wealthiest taxpayers and corporations.

* British takeover rules may mean quicker pace but fewer bids: In stark contrast to the United States, Britain prohibits termination fees and other deal protection devices.

* Airbus raises its forecast for demand: The European plane maker cited expectations of increasing wealth in Asia and growth in low-cost airlines in the United States and Europe.

* Tyco to split itself in 3, hoping for more value: For the second time this decade, the once-sprawling empire will break itself up, transforming its ADT home alarm unit, its flow control group and its fire and security unit into three publicly traded businesses.

* In a continuation of the demonstrations that began on Saturday, nearly 200 protesters marched along Wall Street and other parts of the financial district Monday morning, brandishing American flags and signs denouncing the economic system. At least six of them were arrested.

* Ray Bartoszek, the wealthy former oil trader who spent his entire life rooting for the Mets, had a chance this spring to buy a large minority share of the team. He came close to doing so, but the Mets instead chose to team up with David Einhorn, the hedge fund manager whose $200 million deal with the Mets eventually collapsed amid accusations that the team changed the terms of the arrangement at the last moment.

* A federal appeals court on Monday vacated an order by a New York judge that barred an $18 billion judgment in Ecuador against Chevron related to contamination in the Amazon.

* The family of Milly Dowler, the teenage murder victim whose voice mail messages were illegally intercepted by The News of the World, has been offered a multimillion-dollar settlement by the tabloid's parent company, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said Monday.

* Global energy demand will increase 53 percent from 2008 through 2035, with China and India accounting for half of the growth, the United States Department of Energy said on Monday.

* The home builder Lennar forecast a strong fourth quarter on Monday, suggesting the housing market was finally showing signs of coming out of a long slump.