PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - Sept 21

* As a global debate intensifies over heavier taxes on the rich, the family of Emilio Botín, a powerful Spanish banker, is trying to explain a Swiss bank account that went undeclared for decades.

* Conservatives strongly oppose President Obama's call for a tax on millionaires, but there are signs that Americans may be more open to the idea, which is popular in Europe.

* A conflict-of-interest case involving David M. Becker, the former general counsel of the Securities and Exchange Commission, is being referred to the Department of Justice for a possible criminal investigation.

* Despite the limping economy, Republican Congressional leadership urged the Federal Reserve chairman not to engage in further stimulus.

* Federal prosecutors who blocked three poker sites in April said Full Tilt Poker had been improperly paying out money from customer accounts to the company's owners.

* General Motors' joint venture with a Chinese automaker will involve the transfer of electric car technology, part of its effort to improve technical capabilities in China.

* G.M. deal to hire more at low end: The base hourly wage of the new workers will rise 36 percent over the next four years, the union said.

* The Dodd-Frank Act, the sprawling law to address the causes of the financial crisis, is a job killer that should be repealed, Republican presidential candidates say.

* UBS had planned to scale back its fixed-income operation to help make the bank more profitable, but the scandal may force it to consider even greater changes.

* Inspectors from top international groups will return to Greece next week to reassess the country's progress in meeting the requirements for it to receive financial assistance, as talks ended Tuesday without an agreement in place.

* A former salesman at a Silicon Valley research firm was found guilty of conspiracy and wire fraud on Tuesday, the latest person to be convicted in the government's sweeping investigation into insider trading at hedge funds.

* Solyndra executives to invoke fifth amendment rights: The top two executives of a solar-energy company that filed for bankruptcy after getting $528 million in loan guarantees from the Obama administration said Tuesday that they will invoke their constitutional rights against compelled self-incrimination when they appear at a Congressional hearing.

* PepsiCo will announce a new venture on Wednesday aimed at increasing its access to chick peas, which play an increasing role in its food products, and expanding production of the crop in Ethiopia.

* Capital One on Tuesday delivered a sweeping defense of its proposed $9 billion takeover of ING Direct USA, aiming to allay concerns that the deal would create another "too big to fail" banking giant.

* Google on Tuesday opened its invitation-only social network, Google+, to anyone who wants to join at google.com/+.

* Strong corporate demand for software helped to lift Oracle's sales 12 percent in its first quarter despite a choppy economy and sagging demand for its hardware.

* Al Jazeera, the pan-Arab news network financed by Qatar, named a member of the Qatari royal family on Tuesday to replace its top news director after disclosures from the group WikiLeaks indicating that the news director had modified the network's coverage of the Iraq war in response to pressure from the United States.

* Builders broke ground on fewer homes in the United States in August, the government said on Tuesday.

* Worldwide demand for air travel remains well above average, despite clear signs of a broad economic slowdown, an industry group said Tuesday as it substantially raised its profit forecast for the year.

* The United States filed a complaint Tuesday with the World Trade Organization that says China violated international trade rules when it imposed tariffs last year on American chicken exports.