PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - Sept 22

Sept 22 The following were the top stories on The New York Times business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Ouster of Hewlett-Packard C.E.O. is expected: Directors were said to be considering Meg Whitman, the former chief of eBay, to succeed Léo Apotheker.

* The Federal Reserve is shifting $400 billion from short- to long-term Treasury securities to push interest rates down and encourage companies to borrow and spend.

* Del Monte Fresh Produce has accused federal and state regulators of bullying and overreaching in a case involving contaminated melons.

* The I.M.F. and World Bank are meeting in Washington at a time when political sniping has reduced the ability of central bankers to act.

* The United Automobile Workers union said that its next target for reaching a new labor agreement would be the Ford Motor Company , signaling that it was having difficulty coming to terms with Chrysler.

* New round of measures for austerity in Greece: New measures, which include scaling back the public sector and cutting pensions, came just months after a package that included tax hikes and wage freezes.

* Goodrich sale for $16 billion is confirmed: The largest acquisition by United Technologies in years would add another major component to a portfolio that already includes Sikorsky helicopters, Pratt & Whitney jet engines and Otis elevators.

* Zvi Goffer received a 10-year sentence, among the longest insider trading sentences ever; Winifred Jiau received four years.

* Moody's downgrades credit ratings of three large banks: The downgrades of Bank of America , Citigroup and Wells Fargo were driven by the conclusion that the government was less likely to provide support for a faltering bank.

* Emilio Romano, the former chief executive for Grupo Mexicana de Aviacion, has been named president of Telemundo, the Spanish language network announced on Wednesday.

* Asian stock markets tumbled on Thursday as the Federal Reserve's announcement that it would focus on buying long-term Treasury securities disappointed investors who wanted the central bank to do more to lift the U.S. economy.

* Investors seemed to get what they were expecting from the Federal Reserve, but it still wasn't enough. Stocks steeply declined soon after the Fed announced Wednesday afternoon that it would sell short-term government debt and purchase $400 billion in long-term Treasury securities.

* The European Central Bank took further steps Wednesday to ease a cash crunch at the Continent's banks, as the International Monetary Fund warned that the sovereign debt crisis would require a huge increase in bank reserves.

* SABMiller , the global brewer, reached an agreement to buy the Australian brewer Foster's for $10.15 billion on Wednesday, ending a four-month hostile takeover battle.

* General Mills reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, as price increases helped it contend with much higher ingredient and fuel costs.

* The United States gave a stern warning on Wednesday over recent cyberattacks on Japan's biggest defense contractors, the latest in a series of security breaches that have fueled concern about Tokyo's ability to handle delicate information. (Compiled by Anirban Sen; Bangalore Equities Newsdesk +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)