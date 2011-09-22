PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - Sept 22

Sept 22 The following were the top stories on
The New York Times business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Ouster of Hewlett-Packard C.E.O. is expected:
Directors were said to be considering Meg Whitman, the former
chief of eBay, to succeed Léo Apotheker.
* The Federal Reserve is shifting $400 billion from short-
to long-term Treasury securities to push interest rates down and
encourage companies to borrow and spend.
* Del Monte Fresh Produce has accused federal and state
regulators of bullying and overreaching in a case involving
contaminated melons.
* The I.M.F. and World Bank are meeting in Washington at a
time when political sniping has reduced the ability of central
bankers to act.
* The United Automobile Workers union said that its next
target for reaching a new labor agreement would be the Ford
Motor Company , signaling that it was having difficulty
coming to terms with Chrysler.
* New round of measures for austerity in Greece: New
measures, which include scaling back the public sector and
cutting pensions, came just months after a package that included
tax hikes and wage freezes.
* Goodrich sale for $16 billion is confirmed: The
largest acquisition by United Technologies in years
would add another major component to a portfolio that already
includes Sikorsky helicopters, Pratt & Whitney jet engines and
Otis elevators.
* Zvi Goffer received a 10-year sentence, among the longest
insider trading sentences ever; Winifred Jiau received four
years.
* Moody's downgrades credit ratings of three large banks:
The downgrades of Bank of America , Citigroup and
Wells Fargo were driven by the conclusion that the
government was less likely to provide support for a faltering
bank.
* Emilio Romano, the former chief executive for Grupo
Mexicana de Aviacion, has been named president of Telemundo, the
Spanish language network announced on Wednesday.
* Asian stock markets tumbled on Thursday as the Federal
Reserve's announcement that it would focus on buying long-term
Treasury securities disappointed investors who wanted the
central bank to do more to lift the U.S. economy.
* Investors seemed to get what they were expecting from the
Federal Reserve, but it still wasn't enough. Stocks steeply
declined soon after the Fed announced Wednesday afternoon that
it would sell short-term government debt and purchase $400
billion in long-term Treasury securities.
* The European Central Bank took further steps Wednesday to
ease a cash crunch at the Continent's banks, as the
International Monetary Fund warned that the sovereign debt
crisis would require a huge increase in bank reserves.
* SABMiller , the global brewer, reached an agreement
to buy the Australian brewer Foster's for $10.15
billion on Wednesday, ending a four-month hostile takeover
battle.
* General Mills reported a better-than-expected
quarterly profit on Wednesday, as price increases helped it
contend with much higher ingredient and fuel costs.
* The United States gave a stern warning on Wednesday over
recent cyberattacks on Japan's biggest defense contractors, the
latest in a series of security breaches that have fueled concern
about Tokyo's ability to handle delicate information.
(Compiled by Anirban Sen; Bangalore Equities Newsdesk +91 80
4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)