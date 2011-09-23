PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - Sept 23

Sept 23 The following were the top stories on The New York Times business pages on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Old Saturn plant could get a second chance: General Motors and the United Automobile Workers union agreed to bring jobs back to a plant in Tennessee.

* Meg Whitman is named Hewlett-Packard chief: The company said its strategy to transform its business was sound, but it needed new leadership to carry it out.

* Facebook is where you go to see what your friends are up to. Now it wants to be a force that shapes what you watch, hear, read and buy.

* Lawyer defends role in S.E.C. Madoff case: David Becker, the agency's former general counsel, told Congress he had properly disclosed his connection to Madoff investments before working on the S.E.C.'s response to it.

* An unexpected statement from the Group of 20 nations did not make any commitments to new actions or talk of additional support for Europe.

* As Greek citizens rebelled against more fiscal pain, the European Union said that it was exploring new ways to stimulate economic growth.

* Kweku M. Adoboli, the UBS trader accused of costing the big Swiss bank $2.3 billion in losses, will remain in police custody until a hearing next month after his lawyer said in court on Thursday that Mr. Adoboli would not seek bail.

* Richard B. Handler, the head of the Jefferies Group - and the highest-paid chief executive of a major Wall Street bank last year - sold two million shares, or $25.2 million worth of stock, to the bank's largest shareholder, according to a securities filing.

* Is the smart money fleeing gold? For the better part of the last two years, some of the world's biggest hedge funds have been piling into gold, betting the precious metal would provide an effective hedge against inflation or be a safer place to park cash as equity markets around the world stumbled. But to the surprise of many investors, when equity markets across the globe tumbled once again on Thursday, gold moved sharply lower as well.

* Applications for jobless benefits decreased 9,000 in the week ended Sept. 17 to 423,000, Labor Department figures showed Thursday. But that was higher than the 420,000 claims forecast, according to the median estimate in a Bloomberg News survey of economists. The average number of claims in the past month rose for a fifth straight week, to the highest level since July 16.

* FedEx cut its full-year profit outlook on Thursday, citing fuel prices and weak global economic growth, sending its shares down 8 percent.

* The Senate handed President Obama a victory on Thursday by passing a program to help workers displaced by foreign competition, paving the way for action on three long-delayed trade deals.

* A former California investment executive has agreed to pay $2.5 million to settle federal charges that he hid a computer error that resulted in financial losses for clients. He will also be banned from the securities industry for life.

* Nike said on Thursday that its quarterly profit rose 15 percent as sales of its athletic gear rose faster than its costs. (Compiled by Anirban Sen; Bangalore Equities Newsdesk +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)