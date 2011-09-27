PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - Sept 27

Sept 27 The following were the top stories on The New York Times business pages on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* About 30 percent of the natural gas produced in North Dakota is burned as waste. Executives say they cannot afford to capture all the gas for now.

* Seeking next big hit, TV tries Hollywood hoopla: The combination of time and money that goes into television shows is starting to resemble the effort that goes into movies.

* As a result of faulty methodology, the probable losses by Freddie Mac on mortgage loans it bought from Bank of America have increased significantly.

* Goldman Sachs is preparing to significantly expand its cost-cutting initiative, a move that could lead to additional job losses at the bank.

* Plans to possibly expand Europe's bailout fund's firepower were met guardedly by Germany, but eagerly by impatient financial markets.

* S.&P. target of inquiry in securities: The federal agency is considering whether to recommend civil legal action against the company over its rating of a 2007 mortgage security.

* Contract negotiations with Ford intensify as the Union prepares for a strike: Saying there was "no indication that a strike will be necessary," the U.A.W. told members to form strike committees and to distribute information to workers.

* Slump alters jobless map in U.S., with South hit hard: The South, which entered the recession with the lowest jobless rate in the nation, is now struggling with some of the highest rates, according to recent data.

* Kodak stock dives after credit line is tapped: Kodak officials and some analysts played down the significance of the decision, pointing out the seasonal nature of the company's cash flows.

* Wall Street ties bring peril for Democratic lawmaker: A former Goldman Sachs banker, Jim Himes understands the world of high finance better than most of his Congressional peers, and that is less of an asset than it once was.

* It looks as if Berkshire Hathaway's (BRKa.N) "elephant gun" of $43 billion in cash will also be pointed at itself. Warren E. Buffett's company announced on Monday that its board had authorized the repurchase of the company's class A and class B shares at premium of as much as 10 percent over the current book value.

* Stocks on Wall Street rallied Monday as investors shrugged off some negative figures on the American economy and reacted positively to unconfirmed reports that European officials were developing plans to confront the Continent's fiscal crisis.

* Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia said on Monday that its founder, whose name the company bears, had rejoined its board.

* Eni , the Italian oil company, said Monday that it had restarted oil production in some of its Libyan oil wells, the first time it has done so since Western companies fled the turmoil that followed the uprising this year against Col. Muammar el-Qaddafi.