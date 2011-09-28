版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 28日 星期三 13:50 BJT

PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - Sept 28

Sept 28 The following were the top stories on The New York Times business pages on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The cost of health insurance this year rose more steeply than in previous years, outstripping wages and adding uncertainty about the pace of growing costs.

* At least 13 people, most of them elderly, have died after eating cantaloupe contaminated with listeria in the deadliest outbreak of food-borne illness in the United States in more than a decade.

* The German Parliament will vote on Thursday on a bill to bolster the main European bailout fund.

* A global stock rally lost some steam as solutions to the European sovereign debt crisis remained elusive.

* Europe set to vote on tougher rules for currency: The revised rules, scheduled for a vote Wednesday in the European Parliament, are described as tougher, more credible and more sophisticated than the original rules.

* Backing indie bands to sell cars: Toyota has released music sporadically, but now it will sponsor a full campaign of record releases, videos and tour support for about 20 acts.

* Simbol Materials hopes to extract lithium from geothermal energy plants and help turn the United States into a major exporter of the element.

* The companies that construct and operate data centers that run the Internet expect growth next year to match that of the world economy's boom years.

* The Walgreen Company on Tuesday braced Wall Street for a projected loss in 2012 of more than $3 billion in revenue because of the planned loss of business from customers who have their prescription drug coverage managed by Express Scripts.

* A consensus is emerging among bankers, economists and companies that evaluate market risk that the return of Vladimir V. Putin as Russia's president will be a net positive for foreign investors - regardless of whether they support the politics of it. (Compiled by Anirban Sen; Bangalore Equities Newsdesk +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐