* The cost of health insurance this year rose more steeply than in previous years, outstripping wages and adding uncertainty about the pace of growing costs.

* At least 13 people, most of them elderly, have died after eating cantaloupe contaminated with listeria in the deadliest outbreak of food-borne illness in the United States in more than a decade.

* The German Parliament will vote on Thursday on a bill to bolster the main European bailout fund.

* A global stock rally lost some steam as solutions to the European sovereign debt crisis remained elusive.

* Europe set to vote on tougher rules for currency: The revised rules, scheduled for a vote Wednesday in the European Parliament, are described as tougher, more credible and more sophisticated than the original rules.

* Backing indie bands to sell cars: Toyota has released music sporadically, but now it will sponsor a full campaign of record releases, videos and tour support for about 20 acts.

* Simbol Materials hopes to extract lithium from geothermal energy plants and help turn the United States into a major exporter of the element.

* The companies that construct and operate data centers that run the Internet expect growth next year to match that of the world economy's boom years.

* The Walgreen Company on Tuesday braced Wall Street for a projected loss in 2012 of more than $3 billion in revenue because of the planned loss of business from customers who have their prescription drug coverage managed by Express Scripts.

A consensus is emerging among bankers, economists and companies that evaluate market risk that the return of Vladimir V. Putin as Russia's president will be a net positive for foreign investors - regardless of whether they support the politics of it.