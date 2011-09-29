PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - Sept 29

Sept 29 The following were the top stories on The New York Times business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* A start-up takes on Procter & Gamble over a name: The consumer products company claims that customers will confuse Willa, a fledgling line of skin care products for young girls, with Wella, its hair care line.

* Amazon's tablet leads to its store: At $199, the color Kindle Fire is less than half the price of the Apple iPad.

* Reebok to pay settlement over health claims: The Federal Trade Commission said the sportswear maker agreed to pay $25 million to settle allegations of unfounded claims about the health benefits of two lines of shoes.

* Some investors hope to make a fat profit on the expectation that Greece will once again be bailed out.

* G.M. contract approved, with bonus for workers: General Motors said the deal would increase the company's labor costs by only 1 percent annually.

* Two men who worked without pay on "Black Swan" claim that the studio violated labor laws.

* Costco urges stricter safety measures on cantaloupes: The national retailer said it would consider setting standards for how melons are grown and how they are cleaned and handled after they are picked.

* Mets ruling may reduce pay to victims of Madoff: A lawyer in the case said the trustee might have to delay an initial cash payment to eligible victims, scheduled for later this week.

* Yale endowment posts 22 percent gain to end fiscal year at $19.4 billion: After two years of unusual weakness, the endowment posted a return of 21.9 percent for the fiscal year ended June 30.

* Hearings over a $7 billion Canadian oil pipeline have pitched supporters who crave jobs against critics who fear a spill would be an environmental disaster.

* The Man Group , the largest publicly traded hedge fund manager, suffered a rough summer, with assets dropping $6 billion amid redemptions and weak performance.

* A three-day winning streak in the stock market ended Wednesday as investors worried about Europe's ability to contain its debt crisis.

* Reviving arguments that have dogged Microsoft in Europe for nearly two decades, an Italian software maker is asking European officials to block Microsoft's $8.5 billion purchase of Skype, the Internet phone service, unless it is removed from Microsoft's ubiquitous Windows Office platform.