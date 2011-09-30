PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - Sept 30

Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
* Outsize severance continues for executives, even after failed tenures: Eye-popping severance packages thrive in spite of the measures put in place in the wake of the financial crisis to crack down on excessive pay.
* Banks are imposing new charges on their customers to make up for the revenue they expect to lose because of a cap on what they can charge merchants for debit-card transactions.
* The White House figures that selling spare land, buildings and airwaves could raise up to $22 billion over the next decade.
* In European crisis, experts see little hope for a quick fix: In the best case, a bailout of troubled banks and governments could keep the financial system from experiencing a major shock, though easing the huge debt could take years.
* With a bailout fund expansion measure passing easily through the German Parliament, the front in the European debt crisis now shifts to the tiny impoverished nation of Slovakia.
* McGraw-Hill in talks to lead stock indexes joint venture: If consummated, the new joint venture would operate both McGraw-Hill's venerable Standard & Poor's 500-stock index and the Dow Jones industrial average.
* Traveling tellers, with electronic gear, take banking to rural India: Roving tellers are seen as a promising way to help the rural poor save and protect their money.
* Shares of some Chinese companies listed on exchanges in the United States tumbled on Thursday after a top American regulator said that the Justice Department was reviewing accounting irregularities at various companies based in China.
* The trustee for Bernard L. Madoff's fraud victims said on Thursday that he had overestimated how much his recovery efforts would be affected by a court ruling this week in his case against the owners of the New York Mets.
* Nokia , the Finnish cellphone maker, said Thursday that it would eliminate 3,500 jobs, or 6 percent of its work force, by closing a factory in Romania and transferring production to more efficient plants in Asia.
* Gambling regulators on Thursday revoked the license of Full Tilt Poker, a popular Web site that once offered gambling to thousands of players around the world, saying the site had misled officials about its financial operations. (Compiled by Anirban Sen; Bangalore Equities Newsdesk +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.