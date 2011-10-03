PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - Oct 3

Oct 3 The following were the top stories on The New York Times business pages on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Like Solyndra, the now-famous California solar company, Nevada Geothermal Power is facing financial trouble after encountering problems at its only operating plant.

* Topspin Media and other companies are offering bands like the Pixies sophisticated tools to run all aspects of their online business, including direct-to-fan ticket sales.

* Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, the new chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, will have to work with drastically fewer Defense Department dollars.

* The Perseus Books Group is starting Argo Navis for e-publishers, offering the authors an unusual 70 percent cut of the revenue.

* Mashable, a news Web site focusing on the world of digital culture and social media, is becoming an attractive place for advertisers.

* Clear Channel names Pittman as its new chief: Robert W. Pittman, the chairman of Clear Channel's media and entertainment business, will also replace Mark Mays as executive chairman.

* The chip maker Intel has agreed to acquire Telmap, a maker of mobile navigation software based in Israel, Telmap's chief executive said on Sunday.

* Bank of America said on Sunday that its Web site was back to normal after technical problems caused two days of sporadic outages. (Compiled by Anirban Sen; Bangalore Equities Newsdesk +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)