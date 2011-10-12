PRESS DIGEST - New York Times - Oct 12

Oct 12 The New York Times reported the following
stories on its business pages on Wednesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* With the European Commission scheduled on Wednesday to
release proposals to recapitalize Europe's banks, France
announced its own detailed plans aimed at protecting its most
vulnerable financial institutions.
* Slovakia's Parliament rejected taking part in a crucial
euro rescue fund on Tuesday, dealing a sharp blow to the effort
to shore up confidence in the euro zone's financial stability.
* The call is growing louder for Research in Motion
to explore a sale of all or part of the company. The Jaguar
Financial Corp, a Canadian activist investor that is leading a
campaign to agitate for change at RIM, the BlackBerry maker,
announced that it had the support of shareholders representing 8
percent of the company's shares.
* The low-cost retailer 99 Cents Only Stores agreed
to sell itself to a group of investors that includes its
founding family for $1.6 billion in cash, ending a months-long
sale process. Under terms of the deal, Ares Management and the
Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board will pay $22 a share, 7.3
percent above Monday's closing price.
* Alcoa , the aluminum producer, said slowing economic
growth sent prices for the metal lower, hurting its
third-quarter profit.
* Wall Street is bracing for major changes from a new rule
that would overhaul how the banking industry conducts its
trading. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp unanimously approved
on Tuesday an initial version of the regulation, known as the
Volcker Rule.
Two other regulators followed suit, and the SEC is scheduled
to vote on Wednesday. The rule, intended to limit trading when
the bank's money is at risk, a sweet spot for banks, is seen as
a centerpiece of the sprawling financial overhaul of the
Dodd-Frank Act of 2010.
* Analysts have been raising their predictions for holiday
spending ever since the back-to-school shopping season was
stronger than most had expected. But the people who work at the
companies that ship and transport retailers' goods are not
nearly as optimistic about holiday sales.