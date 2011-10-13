版本:
PRESS DIGEST - New York Times - Oct 13

Oct 13 The New York Times reported the following stories on its business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Research in Motion said Wednesday that after three days it was still trying to restore service for BlackBerry customers spanning five continents.

* The president of the European Commission said on Wednesday that banks should temporarily increase their capital buffers to better withstand the crisis.

* California is the latest state to adopt a statute permitting what is called flexible-purpose corporations, new companies that are part social benefit and part low-profit entities. The companies are now allowed under laws in more than a dozen states and two Indian tribes.

* The publisher of The Wall Street Journal Europe, a unit of News Corp resigned Tuesday after an internal investigation revealed an agreement between the paper's circulation department and a Netherlands-based company that was featured positively in two articles.

* Chrysler will add 2,100 jobs in the United States, while paying smaller bonuses to hourly workers than its cross-town competitors, under a tentative labor agreement aimed at helping Chrysler pay off its debt and keep labor costs flat, the United Automobile Workers union said on Wednesday.

* PepsiCo Inc is planning to raise prices on some Gatorade sports drinks and Frito-Lay snacks in coming weeks to help offset higher commodity costs.

* Sony said Wednesday that it had locked almost 100,000 user accounts on its PlayStation Network and other online services after detecting a spike in unauthorized log-in attempts. It was the latest in a series of online attacks on the company that have threatened to undermine user confidence in its Web-based offerings.

