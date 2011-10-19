版本:
PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - Oct 19

Oct 19 The following were the top stories on The New York Times business pages on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Rupert Murdoch reached his boiling point last winter, a former official said, and delivered a blunt ultimatum to his son James: "You're coming back to New York, or you're out."

* The United States has a confidence problem, and a growing number of economists argue that the collapse of housing prices plays a major role.

* The first loss at Goldman Sachs since the financial crisis points to what could be a more lasting shift in the financial industry.

* The rising ticket prices and mushrooming fees that annoy air travelers have helped airlines make money during the economic downturn.

* After reporting its earnings, Bank of America has given up its place as the biggest bank in the United States by assets to JPMorgan Chase .

* The roller-coaster saga of Europe's debt crisis continued Tuesday, as hopes that Germany and France were near agreement on a big infusion of bailout money sent American stocks up in late trading.

* Amazon struck a deal for the exclusive digital rights to a hundred graphic novels by DC Comics, leading Barnes & Noble and Books-a-Million to remove the novels from their shelves.

* An extravagant 27-story house built in Mumbai by India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, has been completed, but the owners apparently have not moved in - raising questions as to why.

* United Auto Workers approved a new four-year contract with Ford Motor . The union ratified its proposed contract with Ford after members at two assembly plants in Kentucky approved the accord.

* For any other big company, a 54 percent increase in profit and a 39 percent jump in revenue would be enviable. For Apple though, weak sales of its star product -- the iPhone -- were enough to overshadow everything else when it reported fourth-quarter results on Tuesday, sending the company's shares tumbling nearly 7 percent in after-hours trading.

* The designers of Stuxnet, the computer worm that was used to vandalize an Iranian nuclear site, may have struck again, security researchers say.

* Research in Motion unveiled little more than a rebranding of what it called its "next generation platform" for BlackBerry smartphones and tablet on Tuesday at its software developers' conference, disappointing many analysts.

