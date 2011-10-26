PRESS DIGEST - New York Times - Oct 26

GfK says Primestone Capital raises stake to 5 pct from 3.21 pct
FRANKFURT, Feb 6 Investment fund Primestone Capital has raised its stake in German research firm GfK to 5 percent from 3.21 percent, GfK said in a statement on Monday.
Oct 26 Oct 26 The New York Times reported the following stories on its business pages on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Rajat K. Gupta, the most prominent executive ensnared in an aggressive insider trading investigation and a former director of Goldman Sachs, is expected to surrender to authorities.
* As Congress considers reauthorizing a law that sets the fees for medical device makers, venture capitalists are emerging as an influential ally of companies eager for a quicker regulatory process.
* Virginia Rometty, a senior vice-president at IBM , will be the company's next chief executive, the directors announced on Tuesday. She will succeed Samuel J. Palmisano, 60, who will remain as chairman, at the start of next year.
* Goldman Sachs , JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are among Wall Street investment firms vying to manage the sovereign wealth fund being established by oil-rich Nigeria.
* Next week, viewers of "The X-Factor" can vote for a singer via Twitter in a partnership intended to strengthen the symbiotic relationship between television and the Web site.
* A day before a crucial meeting of European leaders, officials were trying to persuade banks to accept much deeper losses on their holdings of Greek debt.
* New fissures and disagreements emerged on Tuesday on the eve of a European Union summit meeting promoted as the moment for agreement on a comprehensive solution to the two-year-old euro crisis.
* BP said Tuesday that its earnings fell 3.7 percent in the third quarter as production declined. The company also said it planned to sell more assets.
* Home prices rose in August in half of the large cities measured by a private survey, a sign that prices are stabilizing in some hard-hit parts of the country. Separately, consumer confidence fell in October to the lowest level since March 2009.
FRANKFURT, Feb 6 Investment fund Primestone Capital has raised its stake in German research firm GfK to 5 percent from 3.21 percent, GfK said in a statement on Monday.
MOSCOW, Feb 6 Russia's Detsky Mir toy seller revised price guidance for an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares down to 85-90 roubles per share from previous guidance of 85-105 roubles per share, a financial market source told Reuters on Monday.
Feb 6 Hasbro Inc, the No. 2 U.S. toymaker, bucked the glum holiday-quarter trend, as it reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, helped by strong demand for Disney princess dolls and board games.