PRESS DIGEST - New York Times - Oct 27

Oct 27 The New York Times reported the following stories on its business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* European leaders made significant progress in resolving the euro zone financial crisis, obtaining an agreement from banks to take a 50 percent loss on the value of their Greek debt.

* Criminal charges against Rajat K. Gupta, a former Goldman Sachs director, are a sharp reversal in his up-by-the-bootstraps tale.

* Ruth Madoff said in an interview that she and Bernard L. Madoff attempted suicide two weeks after the Ponzi scheme was exposed in 2008.

* Other American financial firms have worried over Europe's debt, but MF Global Holdings Ltd , run by Jon Corzine, is showing signs of facing a full panic.

* A New York Times/CBS News poll found that despite enduring hardships and pessimism about the economy, unemployed Americans were optimistic about landing a job.

* Boeing said Wednesday that its third-quarter earnings topped estimates and projected that its new 787 Dreamliner would earn at least a low, single-digit profit from sales of the first 1,100 planes.

* Federal regulators gave BP a permit to drill a new well in the Gulf of Mexico, the first time the oil company will be allowed to drill there since the Deepwater Horizon disaster in April 2010.

* The Japanese firm Olympus Corp said its president and chairman Tsuyoshi Kikukawa had stepped down after the company became embroiled in a scandal over a series of costly acquisitions.

* Sprint Nextel , the third-largest wireless carrier said it was doing better at keeping and attracting subscribers, as it reported its smallest quarterly loss in four years.

* Nokia , the Finnish cellphone maker, introduced two smartphones on Wednesday, the first fruits of its alliance with Microsoft , in a bid to curb its declining market share.

* Large hedge funds, the very private investment outfits that borrow money to magnify their big financial bets, will be required for the first time to report detailed information on their investments and borrowings under a rule adopted by the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday.