PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - Nov 11

Nov 11 The New York Times reported the following stories on its business pages on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Lucas Papademos, a former vice president of the European Central Bank, will lead a government that has pledged to abide by the tough terms of a European aid package.

* Under the white-hot pressure of the bond markets and the glare of European leaders, both Greece and Italy snapped into action on Thursday, looking to technocratic leaders to pull them back from the brink of chaos.

* Real estate transactions in China have slowed so quickly that in the last two weeks, real estate companies have laid off thousands of brokers and closed hundreds of offices.

* Retailers eager to be the first to draw customers on Black Friday have crossed a line for some shoppers with plans to open stores on Thanksgiving Day.

* A power company that was expected to demonstrate a carbon-capture technology has said it cannot take part, leaving the remaining partners at risk of losing $1 billion in federal funds.

* A string of municipal bankruptcy filings by distressed counties points to few choices for dealing with huge financial problems.

* Regulators ordered an audit of every American futures trading firm to verify that customer money is protected after roughly $600 million in client funds went missing from MF Global .

* Facebook and the Federal Trade Commission are nearing a settlement over deceptive practices, including changes to its privacy settings in 2009.

* A federal judge on Thursday ruled that Twitter, the popular microblogging platform, must reveal information about three of its account holders who are under investigation for their possible links to the WikiLeaks whistle-blower site.

* The Olympus Corporation, mired in a scandal over a $1 billion cover-up, again delayed the release of its fiscal second-quarter earnings on Thursday, and the Tokyo Stock Exchange threatened to delist the company's stock.