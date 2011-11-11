PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - Nov 11

Nov 11 The New York Times reported the
* Lucas Papademos, a former vice president of the European
Central Bank, will lead a government that has pledged to abide
by the tough terms of a European aid package.
* Under the white-hot pressure of the bond markets and the
glare of European leaders, both Greece and Italy snapped into
action on Thursday, looking to technocratic leaders to pull them
back from the brink of chaos.
* Real estate transactions in China have slowed so quickly
that in the last two weeks, real estate companies have laid off
thousands of brokers and closed hundreds of offices.
* Retailers eager to be the first to draw customers on Black
Friday have crossed a line for some shoppers with plans to open
stores on Thanksgiving Day.
* A power company that was expected to demonstrate a
carbon-capture technology has said it cannot take part, leaving
the remaining partners at risk of losing $1 billion in federal
funds.
* A string of municipal bankruptcy filings by distressed
counties points to few choices for dealing with huge financial
problems.
* Regulators ordered an audit of every American futures
trading firm to verify that customer money is protected after
roughly $600 million in client funds went missing from MF Global
.
* Facebook and the Federal Trade Commission are nearing a
settlement over deceptive practices, including changes to its
privacy settings in 2009.
* A federal judge on Thursday ruled that Twitter, the
popular microblogging platform, must reveal information about
three of its account holders who are under investigation for
their possible links to the WikiLeaks whistle-blower site.
* The Olympus Corporation, mired in a scandal over
a $1 billion cover-up, again delayed the release of its fiscal
second-quarter earnings on Thursday, and the Tokyo Stock
Exchange threatened to delist the company's stock.