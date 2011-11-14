PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - Nov 14

Nov 14 The New York Times reported the following stories on its business pages on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Facing a reaction from an angry public and heightened scrutiny from regulators, banks are turning to all sorts of fees that fly under the radar.

* Italy has replaced Greece as the focus of anxiety in Europe's debt crisis, but investors are also worried over the outlook for France.

* A day after accepting the resignation of Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, Italy's president asked Mario Monti, a former member of the European Commission, to form a government.

* At Google X, a clandestine lab that many employees do not know exists, engineers and robotics experts are tackling a list of 100 shoot-for-the-stars ideas that eventually might not seem so far-fetched.

* NBC is to announce on Monday morning that it has hired Chelsea Clinton to become a full-time special correspondent for NBC News.

* Statistics dictate that the vastly greater number of transactions among computers in a world 100 times faster than today will lead to a greater number of unpredictable accidents.

* For nearly the entire weekend, the top level of the Ed Koch Queensboro Bridge was closed in both directions to accommodate crews filming "The Dark Knight Rises," the newest Batman movie.

* William Aramony, who built United Way of America into one of the nation's premier charities but was forced out as president and went to prison for six years for misusing funds to support a lavish lifestyle and a teenage mistress, died on Friday.

* The government in Baghdad considers Exxon Mobil's deal illegal until long-awaited rules can be worked out to split revenues among Iraq's fractious regions.

* The airline Emirates placed a blockbuster order for 50 Boeing 777 jetliners at the Dubai Air Show on Sunday, underscoring the confidence brimming among fast-growing Persian Gulf airlines despite growing fears of stalling global growth.

* The Hyundai Motor Co will take out five television spots before and during the Feb. 5 Super Bowl game in an effort to help bolster its rising brand recognition and continue big sales gains from the past few years.