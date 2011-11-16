PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - Nov 16

Nov 16 The New York Times reported the following stories on its business pages on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Apple Inc, long resolute in its catering to consumers, is suddenly finding corporations becoming big customers.

* October retail sales exceeded analysts' expectations, as affluent shoppers looked to the stock market and poor ones watched gas prices.

* A report says a further decline in the housing market could drain reserves, but the Federal Housing Administration's head sees little cause for concern.

* Dell Inc reported revenue that was slightly lower than Wall Street expectations, hurt by lower sales to consumers.

* Google Inc, under pressure from regulators, will offer people the option to keep names and locations of their Wi-Fi routers out of a company database.

* Only half of the $13 billion spent annually on 16 federal laboratories goes to actual research, a ratio that could be improved, a new report says, by combining operations.

* The U.S. Postal Service is forecasting a record $14.1 billion loss for the 2012 fiscal year as a drop in mail volumes accelerates.