PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - Nov 17

Nov 17 The New York Times reported the following stories on its business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Greece's new interim government comfortably won a vote of confidence on Wednesday, though the unity of the coalition, which must secure crucial rescue financing and save the country from default, appeared tenuous.

* Some companies are starting to penalize employees who smoke or are obese by raising their health insurance costs.

* Nearly three weeks after $600 million in customer money went missing from MF Global Holdings Ltd, the search for the cash has been hampered by the bankrupt brokerage firm's sloppy record-keeping, an increasingly worrisome situation that has left regulators frustrated and customers in the lurch.

* The Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation made errors in calculating benefits in corporate bankruptcies, raising the possibility that some retirees have been getting too much or too little.

* Stephen Chu, in advance testimony before a House committee, will defend the program that loaned $535 million to Solyndra LLC, the solar-panel maker that went bankrupt.

* A lawyer representing 51 people who say they were victims of phone hacking and press intrusion told a hearing on Wednesday that his clients and their families had been followed, spied on, threatened, harassed, vilified, blackmailed and driven to suicide attempts by a British tabloid run amok.

* Chrysler Group LLC said Wednesday that it would add 1,100 jobs at a sport utility vehicle plant here as it spends $1.7 billion developing new models for its Jeep brand.

* The University of California, Berkeley announced this week that it plans to open a large research and teaching facility here as part of a broader plan to bolster its presence in China.

