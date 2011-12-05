PRESS DIGEST - New York Times - Dec 5

Dec 5 The New York Times reported the
following stories on its business pages on Monday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
* The old-fashioned cable television set-top box - long the
hub of living-room entertainment for most people - is about to
become less relevant. Beginning on Tuesday and continuing
through the month, Microsoft will give a face-lift to
its Xbox Live online entertainment service that will allow
subscribers to watch a wide array of mainstream television
programming from the Xbox 360 console.
* European leaders are working overtime on a tentative deal
to try to save the euro, which they hope to complete at a
crucial summit meeting this week.
* Telling Italians that the fate of their country and the
euro was at stake, Prime Minister Mario Monti unveiled a radical
and ambitious package of spending cuts and tax increases on
Sunday, including deeply unpopular moves like raising the
country's retirement age.
* The Chinese government over the weekend sought to tamp
down international expectations that Beijing might use its large
financial reserves to help ease the European debt crisis..."The
argument that China should rescue Europe does not stand, as
reserves are not managed that way," China's vice minister for
foreign affairs, Fu Ying, said in comments prominently reported
by the state news media over the weekend.
* On Monday, Clear Channel Communications, which owns about
850 stations, will announce that it will run ads for SweetJack,
the daily-deals program owned by Cumulus Media. In
turn, Cumulus, the second-biggest operator with 570 stations,
will become part of iHeartRadio, Clear Channel's streaming app
and all-purpose online radio brand. The financial terms were not
disclosed.
* The singing competition TV show "The X Factor" has about
half the viewers of "American Idol," but it has lifted Fox's
ratings and it appeals to a comparatively younger audience.