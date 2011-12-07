PRESS DIGEST - New York Times - Dec 7

Dec 7 The New York Times reported the
following stories on its business pages on Wednesday. Reuters
has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
* Facing stalling growth prospects around the globe,
Citigroup's chief executive, Vikram Pandit, said on
Tuesday that the bank would lay off 4,500 workers in the coming
months. Citi will also take a $400 million charge in the fourth
quarter to cover the severance and other costs related to the
downsizing effort, which will reduce the bank's work force by
about 2 percent, to 262,500 employees.
* In what officials say is the largest settlement ever in a
government investigation of a mine disaster, Alpha Natural
Resources agreed to pay $209 million in restitution and
civil and criminal penalties for the role of its subsidiary,
Massey Energy, in a mine explosion last year that killed 29 men
in West Virginia.
* J C Penney plans to announce on Wednesday that it
will buy a 16.6 percent stake in Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia
for about $38.5 million, according to people briefed on
the matter. The company will also receive two seats on the
Martha Stewart board.
* An outside panel appointed by Olympus to
investigate its financial scandal issued a harsh report Tuesday,
calling the company's recently departed management "rotten to
the core." The panel, led by a former Japanese Supreme Court
judge, also details the roles it claims were played by three
former Nomura bankers in arranging a cover-up, and it says
Olympus paid the bankers for their efforts.
* Democrats and Republicans on the House Financial Services
Committee on Tuesday advocated new restrictions on insider
trading to help lift waning public trust in Congress.
* Amazon expanded its publishing ambitions on
Tuesday by acquiring more than 450 titles from Marshall
Cavendish Children's Books, a niche publisher. Amazon has
published several children's books under its AmazonEncore
imprint, but the acquisition represents Amazon's first
significant push into the category.
* For someone with a reputation for caution, Mario Draghi is
off to an audacious start as president of the European Central
Bank. Since taking office a little more than a month ago, he has
presided over an interest rate cut, signaled a greater
willingness to deploy the bank's resources to fight the European
debt crisis and turned up the pressure on governments to remake
the euro zone.
* European Union leaders reacted angrily on Tuesday over the
timing of a warning of a broad credit rating downgrade days
before a European summit meeting. And German officials portrayed
the threat by Standard & Poor's as impetus for leaders to make a
deal to rescue the euro. Late Monday, S&P warned that the
ratings of 15 euro zone countries, including Germany and France,
were vulnerable to a downgrade.