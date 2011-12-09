PRESS DIGEST - New York Times - Dec 9

Dec 9 The New York Times reported the
* European regulators told many of the region's biggest
banks, including Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank
, to raise more capital, as signs mount that the
European sovereign debt crisis may worsen.
* European Union members that use the euro agreed to sign a
treaty that would require stricter financial and fiscal
discipline, but two countries with their own currencies, Britain
and Hungary, refused.
* As Germany fights to save the euro, it has found an
unexpected friend in Poland, a historic enemy that now staunchly
supports greater European integration.
* After 15 months in the position, Daniel Akerson, the chief
executive of General Motors, has aggressively confronted
a federal inquiry on the hybrid Volt and other issues.
* As China celebrates its 10th anniversary since joining the
World Trade Organization, the country has been reflecting on its
success as a top trade partner.
* The machinists' union at Boeing asked the National
Labor Relations Board to drop a complaint against the company
after union members approved a new four-year contract that
increases production in Seattle and averts the risk of a third
consecutive strike.
* Jon Corzine, who came to Washington in 2001 as a
Democratic senator from New Jersey, made a humbling return on
Thursday, defending his tenure as MF Global's top executive and
sounding a note of contrition about the brokerage firm's
startling collapse. Corzine told the House Agriculture Committee
that he was "stunned" when he learned late on Oct 30 that about
$1 billion of customer money could not be located, a discovery
that thwarted a sale of the firm and led to its filing for
bankruptcy.