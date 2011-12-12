PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - Dec 12

Dec 12 The New York Times reported the following stories on its business pages on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Jon Corzine's $6.3 billion bet on European sovereign debt turned out to be profitable, but the fear it induced brought down MF Global. In the meantime, the search is on for $1 billion in customer money that has gone missing.

* Cloud computing, which Salesforce.com Inc has been marketing for years, is now seen as such a good idea that International Business Machines, SAP AG, Oracle Corp and others are acquiring their own players.

* The Treasury's schedule of financing this week includes Monday's regular weekly auction of new three- and six-month bills and an auction of four-week bills on Tuesday.

* The Federal Reserve's decision three years ago to reduce short-term interest rates to nearly zero made a splash, both because the Fed had never pushed rates so low and because it said that it planned to keep rates near zero "for some time."

* The Kindle Fire, Amazon.com Inc's heavily promoted tablet, is less than a blazing success with many of its early users. The most disgruntled are packing the device up and firing it back to the retailer.

* The huge amount of video being produced by the Occupy Wall Street movement could represent a watershed moment for companies offering live streaming.