PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - Dec 12

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 9
Feb 9 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Jon Corzine's $6.3 billion bet on European sovereign debt turned out to be profitable, but the fear it induced brought down MF Global. In the meantime, the search is on for $1 billion in customer money that has gone missing.
* Cloud computing, which Salesforce.com Inc has been marketing for years, is now seen as such a good idea that International Business Machines, SAP AG, Oracle Corp and others are acquiring their own players.
* The Treasury's schedule of financing this week includes Monday's regular weekly auction of new three- and six-month bills and an auction of four-week bills on Tuesday.
* The Federal Reserve's decision three years ago to reduce short-term interest rates to nearly zero made a splash, both because the Fed had never pushed rates so low and because it said that it planned to keep rates near zero "for some time."
* The Kindle Fire, Amazon.com Inc's heavily promoted tablet, is less than a blazing success with many of its early users. The most disgruntled are packing the device up and firing it back to the retailer.
* The huge amount of video being produced by the Occupy Wall Street movement could represent a watershed moment for companies offering live streaming.
