PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - Dec 13

Dec 13 The New York Times reported the
following stories on its business pages on Tuesday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
* The share of income received by the top 1 percent - that
potent symbol of inequality - dropped to 17 percent in 2009 from
23 percent in 2007, according to federal tax data. Within the
group, average income fell to $957,000 in 2009 from $1.4 million
in 2007.
* Intel Corp said fourth-quarter revenue would be
lower than expected because of shortages of hard drives as a
result of flooding in Thailand.
* Two top executives at MF Global are expected to
offer little insight on the whereabouts of more than $1 billion
in customer money at a Congressional hearing on Tuesday.
* The Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday sued the
Securities Investor Protection Corporation in an effort to help
customers who lost money to the Stanford Financial Group file
claims for reimbursement.
* AT&T Inc has one month to tell a Federal District
Court judge and the Justice Department whether it will pursue
its proposed $39 billion acquisition of T-Mobile USA in its
current form, in a modified structure, or if it will drop the
deal altogether.
* European antitrust regulators have suspended their
investigation into Google Inc's acquisition of Motorola
Mobility Holdings Inc, a maker of smartphones, until
Google provides additional evidence in the case, the European
Commission said.
* Canada said that it would withdraw from the Kyoto
Protocol, the 1997 treaty to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
* Medtronic Inc, the world's largest maker of
medical devices, has agreed to pay $23.5 million to settle
accusations that it paid kickbacks to doctors to implant its
pacemakers and defibrillators, the Justice Department said.
* Lee Enterprises Inc, which publishes 48 daily
newspapers, including The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, filed for
Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday to refinance nearly
$1 billion in debt.