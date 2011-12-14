PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - Dec 14

Dec 14 The New York Times reported the
* Olympus, the maker or medical devices and
cameras, faces its removal as a company that is listed and
traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, which could lead to its
dismantling and sale.
* Facebook, which is preparing for a public offering, has
more than 800 million active users around the world. But some
people, even on the younger end of the age spectrum, just refuse
to participate.
* The Federal Reserve said that it would take no new steps
to boost economic growth this year, citing mounting evidence
that the American economy is chugging slowly toward good health.
* A Senate hearing into the collapse of MF Global
was thrown into confusion on Tuesday after a main
witness implied that Jon S. Corzine, its former chief executive,
knew the firm had been misusing customer funds, an accusation
that could not be substantiated.
* A federal agency on Tuesday called for a ban on all
cellphone use by drivers, saying its decision was based on a
decade of investigations into distraction-related accidents, as
well as growing concerns that powerful mobile devices are giving
drivers even more reasons to look away from the road.
* After years of tepid earnings and turmoil, the cosmetics
giant Avon Products announced late Tuesday that it
planned to look for a new chief executive to replace its
longtime leader, Andrea Jung.
* Eight former executives and contractors of Siemens AG, the
German industrial giant were charged with criminal bribery by
the Justice Department in connection with a $1 billion contract
with Argentina.
* Greece has reached its taxation limit and needs to refocus
its austerity program on long-term spending cuts, the
International Monetary Fund mission chief in Greece, Poul M.
Thomsen, left, said Tuesday.
* The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development
said some members have come under scrutiny for measures aimed at
cracking down on unauthorized sharing of digital media.
* Like many of the region's financial firms, Commerzbank
is under pressure from regulators to increase its
capital buffer. But analysts are worried it won't be able to
come up with the funds.