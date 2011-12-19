版本:
PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - Dec 19

Dec 19 The New York Times reported the following stories on its business pages on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The street protests in Moscow that have raised the prospect of deep political reforms have had the opposite effect on the country's stock exchange: it has plummeted faster than any other major equity market in the world over the last two weeks.

* On Thursday, Apple Inc will stop accepting app submissions until after Christmas, and developers are scrambling to beat the deadline.

* As more doctors and hospitals have digitized patient records, the number of reported breaches has increased 32 percent this year from last year at a cost of $6.5 billion to the industry.

* Mark Lazarus is blending NBC Sports with its cable partners, Versus and Golf Channel, among other Comcast sports properties.

* The CME Group, which has given $22 million to Chicago area schools and charities over the last five years, has stopped making grants through its main foundation, citing the collapse of MF Global Holdings.

* Last year, the History channel had a growth spurt, gaining hundreds of thousands of viewers while most of its competitors struggled to grow at all. This year, even more remarkably, the channel did it again.

