PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - Dec 19

* The street protests in Moscow that have raised the prospect of deep political reforms have had the opposite effect on the country's stock exchange: it has plummeted faster than any other major equity market in the world over the last two weeks.

* On Thursday, Apple Inc will stop accepting app submissions until after Christmas, and developers are scrambling to beat the deadline.

* As more doctors and hospitals have digitized patient records, the number of reported breaches has increased 32 percent this year from last year at a cost of $6.5 billion to the industry.

* Mark Lazarus is blending NBC Sports with its cable partners, Versus and Golf Channel, among other Comcast sports properties.

* The CME Group, which has given $22 million to Chicago area schools and charities over the last five years, has stopped making grants through its main foundation, citing the collapse of MF Global Holdings.

* Last year, the History channel had a growth spurt, gaining hundreds of thousands of viewers while most of its competitors struggled to grow at all. This year, even more remarkably, the channel did it again.