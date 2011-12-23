PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - Dec 23

Dec 23 The following were the top stories on The New York Times business pages on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Aggressive last-minute deals are good for bargain hunters, but they could be an alarm bell for the retail industry.

* Santander and other European banking giants are trying to preserve their brands while dealing with government austerity and tighter rules that threaten to plunge the Continent back into recession.

* Italy's Senate voted overwhelmingly in favor of a package aimed at eliminating Italy's budget deficit by 2013 and stimulating its economy as part of a broader plan to stabilize the euro.

* An oil deal in Kurdistan could be delaying a $50 million payment that Exxon Mobil wants from the Iraq government for improvements it made to an oil field.

* The Duncan School of Law in Tennessee filed a suit after being denied accreditation by the American Bar Association, accusing it of antitrust violations and of depriving the school of due process.

* A weekly unemployment figure suggested that the labor market recovery was gaining speed, but economic growth in the third quarter was revised downward.

* R. Allen Stanford is mentally competent to stand trial on charges he ran a $7 billion Ponzi scheme. Lawyers had argued that injuries from a fight in prison in 2009 left him with amnesia.

* The Federal Communications Commission is preparing to relax a longstanding rule that limits the ability of companies to own both a newspaper and a television or radio station in the same local market.

* The Justice Department approved on Thursday the proposed merger of NYSE Euronext and Deutsche Börse, but required the sale of the German exchange's stake in Direct Edge Holdings within two years.

* Bowing under intense pressure from members of their own party, House Republican leaders agreed Thursday to accept a temporary extension of the payroll tax cut, beating a hasty retreat from a showdown that Republicans increasingly saw as a threat to their election opportunities next year.