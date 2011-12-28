PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - Dec 28

Dec 28 The following were the top stories on The New York Times business pages on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The widespread failure of all-metal hips may cost taxpayers, insurers and employers billions of dollars in the coming years.

* Shopping while drinking has long benefited high-end specialty retailers; now the popularity of Internet sales has opened alcohol-induced buying to the masses.

* Kept open by bankrupt chains, zombie restaurants make just enough to cover basic costs, resulting in a glut of eateries chasing after scarce dining dollars.

* President Obama will nominate a Harvard economist, Jeremy C. Stein, and a former private equity executive, Jerome H. Powell, to the Federal Reserve board of governors.

* After weak holiday, Sears to shut 120 stores: The closings represent a fraction of the total stores, but they underscore the retailer's precarious financial position.

* A federal appeals court will consider an appeal of a lower court's decision to throw out a $285 million fraud settlement between the commission and Citigroup.

* Times Co. agrees to sell regional newspaper group: The group's 16 newspapers were sold to Halifax Media Holdings, of Daytona Beach, Fla., for $143 million in cash.

* Money is flowing by the barrelful into Mountrail County, N.D., transforming a tiny community into an unexpected oasis of prosperity at the heart of the nation's biggest oil play.

* A senior Iranian official on Tuesday delivered a sharp threat in response to economic sanctions being readied by the United States, saying his country would retaliate against any crackdown by blocking all oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for transporting about one-fifth of the world's oil supply.

* MetLife announced on Tuesday that it had agreed to sell the bulk of its retail bank deposits business to GE Capital, as it seeks to focus on its core insurance business.

* President Obama will ask Congress this week for $1.2 trillion in additional borrowing authority, which would raise the federal debt limit to $16.4 trillion and avoid the need for further increases before the 2012 elections, administration officials said Tuesday.

* The Obama administration on Tuesday declined to label China a currency manipulator after seeing recent increases in the value of the renminbi compared with the dollar.