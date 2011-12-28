PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - Dec 28

Dec 28 The following were the top stories
on The New York Times business pages on Wednesday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
* The widespread failure of all-metal hips may cost
taxpayers, insurers and employers billions of dollars in the
coming years.
* Shopping while drinking has long benefited high-end
specialty retailers; now the popularity of Internet sales has
opened alcohol-induced buying to the masses.
* Kept open by bankrupt chains, zombie restaurants make just
enough to cover basic costs, resulting in a glut of eateries
chasing after scarce dining dollars.
* President Obama will nominate a Harvard economist, Jeremy
C. Stein, and a former private equity executive, Jerome H.
Powell, to the Federal Reserve board of governors.
* After weak holiday, Sears to shut 120 stores: The
closings represent a fraction of the total stores, but they
underscore the retailer's precarious financial position.
* A federal appeals court will consider an appeal of a lower
court's decision to throw out a $285 million fraud settlement
between the commission and Citigroup.
* Times Co. agrees to sell regional newspaper group:
The group's 16 newspapers were sold to Halifax Media Holdings,
of Daytona Beach, Fla., for $143 million in cash.
* Money is flowing by the barrelful into Mountrail County,
N.D., transforming a tiny community into an unexpected oasis of
prosperity at the heart of the nation's biggest oil play.
* A senior Iranian official on Tuesday delivered a sharp
threat in response to economic sanctions being readied by the
United States, saying his country would retaliate against any
crackdown by blocking all oil shipments through the Strait of
Hormuz, a vital artery for transporting about one-fifth of the
world's oil supply.
* MetLife announced on Tuesday that it had agreed to
sell the bulk of its retail bank deposits business to GE
Capital, as it seeks to focus on its core insurance business.
* President Obama will ask Congress this week for $1.2
trillion in additional borrowing authority, which would raise
the federal debt limit to $16.4 trillion and avoid the need for
further increases before the 2012 elections, administration
officials said Tuesday.
* The Obama administration on Tuesday declined to label
China a currency manipulator after seeing recent increases in
the value of the renminbi compared with the dollar.