PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - Dec 29

Dec 29 The following were the top stories on The New York Times business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Financial market pressure on Italy eased temporarily, but the political pressure on Prime Minister Mario Monti to stimulate Italy's economy remained high.

* Analysts say higher global demand and possible supply problems from Iran could keep the price for a barrel of oil in the triple digits.

* Beyond the legal questions in a copyright infringement lawsuit involving the artist Richard Prince, the case asks if the flow of creative expression, riding a tide of instantly accessible digital images, can be slowed.

* Morgan Stanley will slash 580 jobs in New York as part of a broader wave of layoffs underway at the bank, according to a public filing.

* Even if governmental objections to a takeover were overcome, Research in Motion's leaders are adamant about their company's course.

* New findings strengthen the belief that MF Global was careless with customer money.

* A federal judge in Wisconsin has challenged the Securities and Exchange Commission over a proposed settlement of fraud charges against a publicly traded company, citing as a precedent the agency's pending case against Citigroup.

* The New York Times mistakenly sent an e-mail on Wednesday to more than eight million people who had shared their information with the company, erroneously informing them that they had canceled home delivery of the newspaper.