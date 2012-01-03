PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - Jan 3

Jan 3 The New York Times reported the following stories on its business pages on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Indiana Republicans want to prohibit mandatory dues for private-sector workers, and to spur other states' efforts.

* According to a recent study by Ernst & Young, 36 percent of companies plan to pursue an acquisition in 2012.

* Two California companies are planning to deploy the storage technology: SolarReserve, which is building a plant in the Nevada desert scheduled to start up next year, and BrightSource, which plans three plants in California that would begin operating in 2016 and 2017.

* Pawnshops and gold dealers are thriving as cash-strapped Greeks give up valuables to make ends meet. But authorities say many of the shops are concealing a rapidly expanding illicit trade in gold.

* Exxon Mobil Corp could receive as much as $555 million in cash from the Venezuelan government as a result of an international arbitration ruling over the nationalization of the company's assets, according to details of the award made public on Monday.

* A lockout late Sunday of about 465 workers at a Canadian locomotive factory owned by a Caterpillar unit has renewed debate in Canada about the labor impact of foreign ownership.

* BP Plc said in a court filing on Monday that all of its costs and damages from the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill should be paid by Halliburton Co, its cement contractor for the Macondo well project.

* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries of Israel named Jeremy Levin of Bristol-Myers Squibb as its next chief executive, replacing Shlomo Yanai.

* American shareholders are suing the Lloyds Banking Group of Britain and former bank executives, saying they were misled over its rescue of HBOS in the depths of the financial crisis in 2008.