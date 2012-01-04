PRESS DIGEST - New York Times - Jan 4

Jan 4 The New York Times reported the following stories on its business pages on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* A New York state judge on Tuesday made it easier for the bond insurer MBIA to pursue its $1.4 billion lawsuit accusing Countrywide Financial, a unit of Bank of America , of fraudulently inducing it to insure risky mortgage-backed securities.

Justice Eileen Bransten of the New York State Supreme Court ruled that to show fraud, MBIA need only show that Countrywide had misled it about the $20 billion of securities that it insured, not that the misrepresentations caused its losses.

* Some analysts said Research in Motion's delay of a new line of phones and a BlackBerry operating system was caused by poor performance, not the need for new chips.

* United Parcel Service and FedEx, the two major package delivery companies, have benefited as free shipping and returns have become more common among online retailers.

* United States prosecutors charged three Swiss bankers on Tuesday of conspiring with wealthy American taxpayers to hide more than $1.2 billion in assets from tax authorities.

The office of the Manhattan United States attorney said in a statement that the indictment accused the bankers of trying to "capture business lost by UBS A.G. and another large international Swiss bank in the wake of widespread news reports that the Internal Revenue Service was investigating UBS" in 2008 and 2009.

* The European Central Bank unexpectedly named Peter Praet, a Belgian, its de facto chief economist on Tuesday, breaking a tradition in which German hard-liners occupied that crucial policy-making post.

* The German economy remained mostly immune to the malaise afflicting the rest of the euro zone in December, with data released Tuesday showing that unemployment fell slightly during the month and that the average number of jobless people for the full year was the lowest in two decades.

* The Federal Reserve will publish the opinions of its governors and 12 regional presidents in an effort to help guide investors. The initial issue is to be released on Jan. 25.