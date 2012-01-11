版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 1月 11日 星期三 15:19 BJT

PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - Jan 11

Jan 11 The following were the top stories on The New York Times business pages on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The private equity industry has come under scrutiny as Mitt Romney's Republican rivals have attacked his record at the investment firm Bain Capital.

* A growing number of investors are loading up on Greek government securities that mature in March, betting on a rescue that would provide them with a huge profit.

* If analysts' forecasts come true, higher dividend payouts will continue in 2012, as companies release more cash and try to win over investors.

* New York State is investigating whether several banks fraudulently steered homeowners into overpriced policies.

* In what it says is one of the biggest changes to its search results, Google will begin showing posts, photos, profiles and conversations from Google+, its social network, in search results.

* The Federal Reserve said it transferred $76.9 billion in profits to the Treasury Department last year, slightly less than its 2010 transfer but much more than in any other previous year.

* The aluminum company Alcoa posted revenue that topped expectations, and Chinese imports of copper helped buoy the rest of the sector.

* Treasury Secretary Timothy F. Geithner hopes to enlist China in a campaign to use sanctions to pressure Iran and convince Beijing to change its economic policies to American liking.

* The government said it would allow foreign retailers who sell just one brand of products to open wholly-owned stores in India, up from a maximum of 51 percent ownership now.

* Olympus said on Tuesday that it was suing 19 current and former executives and board members, including its current president, for around $50 million over an accounting scheme to hide losses going back more than a decade.

* The executive who was appointed to lead the mortgage giant Fannie Mae in 2009 after the federal government seized it plans to step down as its chief executive.

* MetLife, the nation's largest life insurer, announced Tuesday that it would close its home mortgage-origination operation, costing the company at least $90 million. Most of the 4,300 employees at the unit will lose their jobs.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐